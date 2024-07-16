Reborn Tighes Hill pub wins Newcastle council approval

Newcastle council has approved plans for the reopening of Tighes Hill's Cross Keys Hotel.
The Newcastle Herald reported in July last year that the owner of East End pub The Grain Store, Corey Crooks, had lodged $1.3 million plans to reopen the art deco building after reinstating its external doors and windows.
The Cross Keys, on the corner of Maitland Road and Elizabeth Street, dates back to 1883 and the existing building to the 1920s. The pub closed in the 1980s.
Mr Crooks applied last week for a liquor licence. His application confirms the pub will not have poker machines.
The name Cross Keys is a biblical reference to the keys of heaven, or keys of St Peter, which are featured on the papal emblem used by the Catholic church.
Mr Crooks' plans for the hotel include refurbishing the ground floor as a bar and restaurant.
The pub will open to midnight from Monday to Saturday and 10pm on Sundays.
Mr Crooks said last year that he and wife Kristy were excited to return the building to its original purpose as a hotel and help grow commercial activity on Maitland Road.
"We have been residents in Tighes Hill and Maryville for 18 years and are well entwined in the local community," he said.
"We hope the revitalisation of The Cross Keys helps to reinstate a neighbourhood hub on the Maitland Road strip of Tighes Hill that has previously housed various shopfronts in years past."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.