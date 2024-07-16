Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New GM has plans to put Jets on right flight path

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 16 2024 - 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Jets general manager of football Ken Schembri and chief executive Shane Mattiske. Picture Jets Media
New Jets general manager of football Ken Schembri and chief executive Shane Mattiske. Picture Jets Media

KEN Schembri helped build the Central Coast Mariners into one of the most successful clubs in the A-League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.