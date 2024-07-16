New GM has plans to put Jets on right flight path

KEN Schembri helped build the Central Coast Mariners into one of the most successful clubs in the A-League.
Now, he plans to use a similar blueprint at the Newcastle Jets.
Schembri has been appointed general manager of football, in a new role commissioned by owners Maverick Sports Partners.
His initial focus is to give coach Rob Stanton a platform for a successful A-League campaign.
Long-term, Schembri will put in place processes and structures from the academy up, aimed at ensuring sustained success.
Schembri held a similar role at the Mariners, where he also started their academy program.
The Jets finished 10th last season, the first under Stanton, and last featured in the finals in 2017-18.
"Initially my focus will be working with the A-League men's team and football staff to maximise the Jets' capabilities," he said. "We only have three months until the season starts.
"I want to take away some of the administration tasks that Rob has previously had to do so he can focus on the football side. I will look at the current processes and talk to Rob about any additional resources that are required to improve the talent base.
"At the same time, we have to have good business practices to ensure we are a viable football club.
"Once that is locked away, I will certainly focus on building an under-pinning supporting academy that allows us to develop the best possible youngsters to come through the system.
"My history tells people I am a believer in good young Australian talent. Part of the role is identifying who they are and giving them an opportunity."
The Mariners model is based on youth development and judicious recruitment.
"We have to make sure we have a pool of young players who are ready to step up to A-League level when opportunities present," Schembri said.
"It is not a five-minute fix. But there is no reason we shouldn't strive to have some immediate success.
"A fair bit of the current roster is in place. It will stay in place until at least January. In the first window you can assess players' capabilities, business opportunities etcetra. From there you start to build a long-term successful team."
It has been more than 20 years since Newcastle produced home-grown Socceroos Clayton Zane and Robbie Middleby.
Keeper Noah James, winger Jacob Dowse and scholarship players Ben van Dorssen, Alex Nunes and Zac Bowling are the only locals in the current A-League squad.
"If we don't have the proper structures in place, then you can't produce the player," Schembri said. "It is about building structures, supporting community clubs, working with Northern NSW, putting in place an overall plan that allows the talent to naturally flow forward.
"When I joined the Mariners they did not have an academy. We built it from the ground up.
"The advantage for me is that the Jets have an academy operating.
"How do we look at our house and make it into a fortress? In previous roles I used to see good talent from the Jets area not playing in that environment.
"That is one of the things we need to get better at. We need to make sure that the best Novocastrians are playing for the Jets. That won't happen unless we have good coaches, good systems and the right opportunities for the young ones to get through to the top."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.