Tenacious D cancel Newcastle show amid Trump shooting joke backlash

US comedy-rock band Tenacious D have sensationally cancelled their sold-out Newcastle show just hours before they were due to perform.
Hollywood actor and comedian Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass, found themselves at the centre of a growing controversy after making a joke about Donald Trump's assassination attempt on stage at their Sydney show on Sunday.
In a break between songs Black presented Gass with a cake for his 64th birthday on stage and asked him to make a wish. Gass blew out the candles and joked, "Don't miss Trump next time."
The gag came just hours after former US president Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign rally. Another man was killed and two people were wounded in the shooting.
Tenacious D's joke led to calls from enraged United Australia Party senator, Ralph Babet, to have the duo deported and Sydney shock jock Kyle Sandilands said he had banned them from his radio show.
A spokesperson for Frontier Touring declined to comment on the reason for the postponement of Tuesday night's show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and referred the Newcastle Herald to their social media post.
The statement says: "Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D's concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available."
It has not been announced if Tenacious D's other Australian shows in Brisbane (Thursday), Melbourne (Saturday) and Adelaide (Monday) have been postponed too.
Earlier on Tuesday the Herald reported that Black was already in town and had purchased a $600 watch on Monday afternoon from Newcastle business Thomas' Timepieces.
Owner David Thomas described Black as "a very nice gentlemen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.