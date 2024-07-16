Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Former Knight and Paralympian headline new sport inclusion forum

Updated July 16 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex McKinnon and Rae Anderson will headline a sports forum focusing on inclusion next month. File pictures
Alex McKinnon and Rae Anderson will headline a sports forum focusing on inclusion next month. File pictures

Former Newcastle Knight Alex McKinnon and Paralympian Rae Anderson will headline an inaugural sports forum forming part of a disability inclusion festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.