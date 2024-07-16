Former Knight and Paralympian headline new sport inclusion forum

Former Newcastle Knight Alex McKinnon and Paralympian Rae Anderson will headline an inaugural sports forum forming part of a disability inclusion festival.
The Inclusive Sports Forum at McDonald Jones Stadium is one of five free activities in Newcastle council's Count Us In sport program, which runs from August 8-15.
The sport program includes a come and try day at No.2 Sportsground and the National Park netball courts on August 9, where school students and community members will be invited to participate in various sports.
McKinnon and Anderson will share their stories and experiences at the August 13 sport forum alongside local clubs. The forum will focus on increasing opportunities for people with disabilities to become involved in grassroots sport.
Sports clubs, associations and recreational providers with ideas to enhance disability inclusion in Newcastle will have the chance to promote their plans at a sports pitch night on 15 August, with four grants of up to $2,500 each on offer.
The sport program will wrap up with a fun Paralympics watch party hosted by Community Disability Alliance Hunter on a date to be confirmed.
The events were designed in consultation with City of Newcastle's Access Inclusion Advisory Committee and community members with lived experience of disability.
NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Disability Inclusion and Paralympian Liesl Tesch said world attention on the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games meant it was the perfect time to increase awareness of sport inclusion.
"Participation in sport provides a wonderful experience of community, enabling a sense of belonging and building friendships while also delivering positive benefits for overall health and wellbeing," Ms Tesch said.
"It's fantastic to see City of Newcastle championing the role sport can play to encourage inclusion in our community."
Access Inclusion Advisory Committee co-chair councillor Margaret Wood said the festival was a call to action for all sports clubs in Newcastle to take their first, or next steps to including all participants.
"While almost 20 per cent of people in Australia live with a disability, only one in four of them participate in sport, and three quarters of those who want to take part believe there are limited opportunities to do so," Cr Wood said.
"With more than 30,000 people living with a disability in Newcastle, this means that many people in our community are missing out on what sport has to offer.
"We want to turn the tide of these statistics in Newcastle. Count Us In Sport provides opportunities for people with disabilities to seek, find and follow their sports journey, whether that is as a competitor, supporter or taking up a role within a sports club or association."
The event schedule is on the council's website.
