TOOHEY'S NEWS: Hetherington adamant he won't walk away from the Knights

High-priced Newcastle prop Jack Hetherington has no intention of walking away from the final year of his lucrative contract at the Knights next season despite only being used sparingly by coach Adam O'Brien this season.
The Knights are desperately trying to free up salary cap space for 2025 in a bid to add a big, athletic outside back to their attacking arsenal and are shopping long-serving prop Daniel Saifiti to rival clubs for that purpose.
Hetherington, set to earn more than $550,000 next year, was another player reportedly in the firing line to be moved on given his limited opportunities this season.
He has not featured in three games and in his 14 NRL appearances, has come off the bench and averaged little more than 20 minutes per game.
But despite his lack of game time and the likelihood of not being in Newcastle's plans post 2025, Hetherington has told his agent Allan Gainey not to explore options elsewhere.
"Jack's not looking to go anywhere - he's prepared to back himself at the Knights next year and maybe look at England after that if need be," Gainey told us. "It's fair to say he's probably a bit confused with how he is being used at the moment. I'd love to see him start some games. He tends to use up a lot of nervous energy sitting on the bench."
After playing Cup last Sunday and missing the Manly game, Hetherington returns to the bench for Saturday's clash against the Broncos.
Adam O'Brien's edict to his players after the Knights' poor start to the season was to "fall back in love with the grind". But has the side taken that to the extreme and become too ultra conservative?
Surely the time has come for the Knights to loosen the strings a little in attack with the team fighting to stay in the finals race.
They could start by being a little more creative with the footy coming out of their own end against a condensed opposition defence and also employing a kick-chaser to actually contest attacking bombs with enough defensive cover in behind to neutralise any fear of a breakaway counter-attack.
Newcastle back-rower Tom Cant has knocked back interest from rival NRL clubs, including the Cowboys, to sign a new two-year extension with the Knights.
Cant, who was given a defensive baptism of fire in just his second NRL game when playing out of position at centre in the big loss to Manly on Sunday, becomes the 25th player signed to a top 30 contract for 2025.
The Knights' NSW Cup captain, who is on an NRL development deal this season, has been a standout in the Cup competition.
His agent David Riolo finalised the deal last week.
A fortnight after being promoted to the Knights' top 30 roster, outstanding teenage prop Cody Hopwood was the player of the tournament at the Australian Schoolboys championships in Coffs Harbour last week, leading NSW CCC to a big win over NSW CHS in the final.
The St Mary's Maitland Year 12 student was named in the Australian Schoolboys side for the second year running.
In big news for the Knights, 18-year-old Hopwood has agreed to extend his contract with the club and will sign for a further four years until the end of 2028. Only one other Knights player, highly-touted young winger Sosaia Latu, is contracted to the Knights for that length of time.
Former Knights premiership-winning coach Michael Hagan has ended a 14-year coaching association with Mal Meninga at Test and Origin level.
Hagan, who turns 60 in October, has stood down as Kangaroos assistant coach after eight years as Meninga's right-hand man with the national team. Ex-Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook will step into the job after quitting as Papua New Guinea coach.
Hagan and Meninga have been a highly successful double act since they joined forces with the Queensland Origin side back in 2010.
"It's been really enjoyable but it's time to do other things," Hagan told us.
He still has a part-time advisory coaching role with the North Queensland Cowboys.
Rd 19: Knights v Manly: 3 Jacob Saifiti 2 Dylan Lucas 1 Krystian Mapapalangi
Standings: 15 Dane Gagai 14 Dylan Lucas 12 Bradman Best 9 Kai Pearce-Paul 8 Kalyn Ponga 6 Adam Elliott 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Greg Marzhew 4 Jackson Hastings, Jacob Saifiti 3 Phoenix Crossland 2 Enari Tuala, Jayden Brailey, Daniel Saifiti
1 Brodie Jones, Fletcher Sharpe, Mat Croker, Krystian Mapapalangi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.