Jack Black 'blindsided' by Tenacious D bandmate's Trump shooting joke

HOLLYWOOD star Jack Black says he was "blindsided" by his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass' onstage joke about Donald Trump's attempted assassination and that "all creative plans are on hold."
The Tribute stars were supposed to perform at a sold-out Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Tuesday night before the show was postponed just four hours before doors opened.
The entire Australian Spicy Meatball Tour has since been cancelled, leaving a sour taste for thousands of fans.
The comedy-rock duo have been heavily criticised in some quarters following an onstage joke at their Sydney show on Sunday night. United Australia Party senator, Ralph Babet, even called for the pair to be deported.
In a break between songs Black presented Gass with a cake for his 64th birthday on stage and asked him to make a wish.
Gass blew out the candles and joked, "Don't miss Trump next time," in reference to the assassination attempt made on the former US president earlier that day.
While Tenacious D's promoter Frontier Touring initially refused to reveal the reason for the Newcastle show's postponement, both Black and Gass confirmed the Trump joke was behind the move in separate social media posts on Tuesday night.
"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black wrote. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.
"After much reflection, I no longer feel its appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.
"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."
Gass in his social media post claimed responsibility for the Trump joke and apologised.
"The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," Gass said.
"I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.
"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.
"I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."
Refund details for ticket-holders are yet to be released.
