Fifty-over format set for return in Newcastle first grade next season

Fifty-over matches are poised to return to Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition next season.
This move for 2024-2025 was recently rubber stamped by the NDCA management committee following off-season reviews and is expected to be officially endorsed next week.
NDCA released a statement on Wednesday.
"The members have been vocal about this change for several seasons," NDCA chairman Aaron Gray said.
"The recent reviews conducted across our membership have confirmed this position and we are now comfortable with the change following endorsement from the advisory committee next week.
"Furthermore, this change aligns us with premier cricket competitions and provides an opportunity for our elite level to play a format more conducive to pathway competitions and allows players more opportunity to showcase their skills in a longer format of white ball cricket."
A mixture of one-day and two-day fixtures currently make up the NDCA first-grade competition with the T20 Summer Bash a stand-alone entity.
One-day games have been played in a five-round block to start recent campaigns, followed by a final for the top two sides from each pool.
