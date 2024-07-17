24 hours in: students remain chained to couch in pro Palestine protest

FOUR students remain chained to a couch on campus, clocking more than 24 hours since security attempted to remove their pro Palestine encampment at the University of Newcastle.
The university's Students for Palestine group locked themselves onto a seat shortly after 6am on Tuesday morning, July 16 following guards packing up tents that were set up in protest of the institution's ties with Israel and weapons manufacturers.
Other students and community members are sitting out in cold conditions, occupying the two remaining tents and communal tent on site.
"Unchained students and community members are making sure that they're being fed, staying warm and staying safe," student and spokesperson Leon Flint said.
University graduations kick off from today and there are plans for a separate pro Palestine protest group to have a presence on campus, with Defence minister Pat Conroy expected to make an appearance at the ceremonies.
An eviction notice was issued late last week by university management for protesters to move on, just days after they staged a 'die-in' to protest the university's partnerships.
Protesters remaining at the encampment were advised to remove all tents, signage and equipment by 5pm on Monday, July 15.
Failure to comply with the request resulted in the university issuing a disciplinary action warning letter to students.
University of Newcastle, Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Kent Anderson said in a statement that the university has assisted with the removal of unoccupied tents and will continue to work with students remaining about how they may continue to protest without an encampment.
