24 hours in: students remain chained to couch in pro Palestine protest

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 17 2024 - 11:33am
Students have been chained to a couch on campus at the University of Newcastle for more than 24 hours in protest for Palestine. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
FOUR students remain chained to a couch on campus, clocking more than 24 hours since security attempted to remove their pro Palestine encampment at the University of Newcastle.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

