Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Try a little tenderness regarding NDIS sex work, Mr Shorten

By Letters to the Editor
July 18 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten.
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten.

I WAS very disappointed with Bill Shorten's remarks (Wednesday, July 10) regarding sex work as a support service for NDIS recipients. He said it doesn't pass the pub test. But he didn't mention how extremely rare such requests are, or the nature of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.