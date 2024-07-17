Baum feels at home as surfing journey arrives at Olympic debut in Paris

SARAH Baum feels "very fortunate to have two homes".
One in Newcastle and the other, where she finds herself at the moment, halfway around the world in Durban.
She says both places, in and out of the water, have played an integral part on her surfing journey to an Olympic debut in 2024.
Now based on the east coast of Australia and being in close proximity to beaches like Merewether and Redhead has helped push the South African representative.
"I am very fortunate to have two homes and to call Newcastle one of them means so much to me," Baum told the Newcastle Herald.
"Ever since I made the move over the city has welcomed me with open arms and I can't thank them enough.
"There is such a consistent coast line of waves and the level of surfing in the city is amazing.
"It's great to have so many waves at my disposal whether it's barrels, turns or point breaks there is everything there.
"So now living there it has definitely pushed my surfing in a good way."
Games preparations for the 2022 Surfest runner-up have been largely focused on trying to make next year's world tour via the Challenger Series.
Following an emotional win in the lower-tier J-Bay Classic last month, she headed to famed break Teahupo'o.
"We had solid swell the whole week so it was great to be able to see the break when it's at its best and feel the energy firsthand," she said.
"I am currently in South Africa in my birth town. We had a Challenger Series event [Ballito Pro] about a week ago. The SA surf team leaves for Tahiti on Friday afternoon [July 19] so I have been getting my boards dialled in and spending a fair bit of time in the gym prepping the body."
Baum, a 30-year-old goofy footer, has been drawn in the opening women's heat on July 27 and faces 2023 world champion Caroline Marks.
"I love being an earlier heat so I am super excited to be first up," Baum said.
"There is no time to overthink anything, you just have to get up and go. And to be with Caroline, who is a past winner in a WSL event there as well as defending world champ, will be exciting.
"I am excited to show the world what I have and what I am capable of. I just want to take in every moment."
In relation to the venue Baum says: "Teahupo'o is such a special place, its beauty is breathtaking and the wave itself is jaw dropping".
Being part of the Paris campaign, Baum says: "It means the world to me to be heading to the Olympic Games.
"I have always loved watching the Games ever since I was a kid and ever since they announced that surfing was going to be a part of the Games, it was a major goal of mine to qualify.
"It's going to be so special and I can't wait to represent my country, my family and my friends."
