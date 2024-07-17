Flurry of snow transforms Barrington Tops into a winter wonderland

A FLURRY of snow has transformed Barrington Tops into a winter wonderland and visitors from across the Hunter have bundled up to brave the elements.
East Maitland resident Joshua Gibbs woke up at 2.30am to take his sons Noah, 10, and Blair, 8, to see the snow for the first time.
"I have one very early childhood memory of my mum taking me to Barrington Tops when I was very young, but it's a memory I will never forget," he said.
"There is something about seeing the snow for the first time, it's magic.
"Knowing that it's something I have never forgotten, it's something I wanted to share with my own children."
Mr Gibbs said his kids had rave reviews of the snow trip, dubbing it the "best day ever".
"They could not believe their eyes," he said.
"Straight away when we hopped out of the car snowballs were being made and a snowman was being built.
"The 2.30am wake up to start the drive was well and truly worth it."
Maitland resident Katalina Bailey drove to Barrington Tops for the day and said it was "absolutely stunning".
"The noise the snow made when you walked on it and the way the snow shatters into a million pieces when you throw a snowball, it was like something out of a movie, something I never thought I would get to experience," she said.
"It was truly a wonder of this world."
After visiting Barrington Tops for the last 32 years in summer, this week marked the first time Muswellbrook resident Ashley Ward took the trip in winter.
Her partner Matthew Williamson and three children drove to Barrington Tops to see the snow for a day.
"We took our three kids and they loved it, first time for them seeing snow fall," she said.
"It was 0 degrees so we rugged up with many layers, gloves were definitely essential."
There could be more snow on the way Thursday, with the slight chance of a shower and possible snow over 1500m forecast for the Mid North Coast area.
Winds are expected to be west to southwesterly at 20 to 30kmh.
Overnight temperatures could fall to between four and nine degrees, with daytime temperatures reaching between 11 and 19 degrees.
