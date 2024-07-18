Fuel up on Olympics docos, films ahead of Paris games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly here, so this week's streaming column is all about the Games. One of Australia's most supported teams in Paris will undoubtedly be our women's soccer stars, the Matildas. This Stan original documentary film explores the rise and journey of the Matildas, from their first FIFA-recognised game in 1979 to more recent endeavours like the squad's heartbreak at the Tokyo games and nation-capturing performance at the 2023 Women's World Cup right here at home. Superstar players like Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry and more share their experinces in the doco, which is the perfect appetiser to cheering along the green and gold in France.

