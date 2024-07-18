Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/What to Watch

Fuel up on Olympics docos, films ahead of Paris games

JL
By Jess Layt
July 19 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas superstar Mary Fowler in documentary Trailblazers, and, below, US gymnast Simone Biles in Simone Biles Rising. Pictures by Stan, Netflix
Matildas superstar Mary Fowler in documentary Trailblazers, and, below, US gymnast Simone Biles in Simone Biles Rising. Pictures by Stan, Netflix

Trailblazers

Stan

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly here, so this week's streaming column is all about the Games. One of Australia's most supported teams in Paris will undoubtedly be our women's soccer stars, the Matildas. This Stan original documentary film explores the rise and journey of the Matildas, from their first FIFA-recognised game in 1979 to more recent endeavours like the squad's heartbreak at the Tokyo games and nation-capturing performance at the 2023 Women's World Cup right here at home. Superstar players like Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry and more share their experinces in the doco, which is the perfect appetiser to cheering along the green and gold in France.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.