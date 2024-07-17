Successful Shute Shield-Hunter Rugby double-header could be sign for the future

SHOULD Hunter Rugby play more double-headers with the Hunter Wildfires?
On the evidence of Saturday, it is worth considering.
Wanderers and Hamilton supporters were on hand early to swell the crowd for the Wildfires' clash with Sydney Uni.
A number of Wildfires fans stayed on for local match.
A couple of the Sydney Uni players expressed surprise at the size of the players in the local fixture as they ran on.
The Wildfires ran the day, which meant they absorbed the costs and took the bar and food takings. The local match was catch-up game. For club's to move a home game, it would require give and take.
It would certainly give local fans the best of both worlds.
** Hamilton coach Marty Berry has seen few players tougher that Hawks fly-half Raniera Petersen.
Petersen will sit out the clash against Southern Beaches after he was forced from the field in the 29-22 loss to Wanderers with a shoulder injury.
The shoulder has been giving the Kiwi grief all season, but Berry has no doubts Petersen will be right for the business end of the season.
"He just needs a bit of a break," Berry said. "He is a tough little bugger. he likes tacking big blokes. He doesn't think about preserving his body."
The Hawks welcome five players headed by halfback Leon Fukofuka and breakaway Lachy Summers.
Berry has not been able to field the same team in consecutive games this season.
"Hopefully, we will have everyone back for the in the last two games," he said. "If we get to the finals healthy and playing decent rugby, we can give it a shot."
** Hamilton winger Toby Martyn is the new holder of the quickest man in Hunter Rugby title. Martin won the second annual Bottlemart Bolt at half-time of the Wildfires' clash with Sydney University on Saturday.
The title, which came with four cartons of beer, came at a cost. Martyn was to have made his first-grade debut against Wanderers in the catch-up game after the Shute Shield but strained his calf.
** Hunter Wildfires Bo Abra may be soon be kicked out of the front-rowers club. Against Sydney Uni, not only did the loosehead deliver a no-look inside ball for Rob Puli'uvea to score, he produced a 50-20 kick on the run and pulled off a charge down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.