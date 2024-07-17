Wild celebrations as popular hooker reaches major milestone

IT was bigger than any birthday.
Annabel Leighton had friends and family turn up from all parts, many wearing commemorative T-shirts and carrying signs. She received chocolates and flowers and a guard of honour.
The occasion? The popular hooker became the first female player to notch 50 games for the Hunter Wildfires in the Jack Scott Cup. The fact they lost 24-0 to Sydney University was the only slight downer
"It was overwhelming," Leighton said. "Old school teachers, school friends and other people in the community were there. People I didn't know came up and congratulated me. I had the messages of support on social media. It felt bigger than my birthday."
Leighton, 31, joined the Wildfires in 2020 for the club's first season in the Sydney competition and has been a mainstay ever since.
"I was a bit hesitant, but the coach at the time, Brooke Saunders really pushed for it," Leighton said. "The camaraderie and the fact that I keep improving is what brings me back each year.
"The coaching staff has evolved. This year we have had Scott Wisemantel come in and had other specialised coaches help us with our set piece. You don't get that at a local club level.
"We have international players - Layne Morgan, Ash Masters - come back to play. It is an environment where you can thrive as a rugby player.
"Training with girls at a higher level and playing against the best girls in the country make a difference."
Adding to the occasion on Saturday was a cameo by former Wallaroos captain Grace Hamilton in the second row.
"I idolise Grace as a rugby player and vividly remember the first time I played against her. I was absolutely star struck," Leighton said. "I turned up to training on Thursday and she was there. My jaw was on the floor. That was a dream come true too."
The loss to Sydney Uni left the Wildfires in third spot.
"It wasn't the result we wanted on Saturday," Leighton said ."Every time we play them, we close the gap. The first time we played them was 75-0. In five years they have only been beaten twice. We have it in us to beat them."
As for the future and potentially reaching a ton, Leighton said: "They haven't asked me to leave yet. My body might be the thing that puts a stop to it. We will see how far I can make it."
