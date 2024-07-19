Superheroes and sword fights at Lake Mac pop culture festival

Swordcraft battles, cosplaying, superheroes, LEGO, Star Wars ... this year's Lake Mac POP BAM festival at Rathmines is tailor-made for lovers of popular culture.
Tickets to the inaugural festival in 2023, held at Warners Bay Theatre, sold out, so this year's festival has moved to the larger Rathmines Theatre. Festival highlights include:
Heroes and More Oz Comic-Con FX award winner Simon Wait will show off his character collection which includes Bumblebee, Blue and Predator.
Cosplaying with the 501st and Rebel Legions Learn about two international Star Wars costuming organisations and get a photo with your favourite Star Wars character.
Swordcraft Battles Get ready for battle with a little help from Swordcraft Newcastle.
Propmaking in Hollywood Prop builder, armourer, consultant and actor, Dean Knowsley, will talk about working on productions such as The Hobbit and Avatar.
Ghostbusters The team will be discussing the Ghostbusters movies, cosplaying and props used in the films.
Saber Academy Demonstration with The Sons of Obiwan Australia's first lightsaber theatre combat group will demonstrate Balintawak stick fighting.
POP BAM Vehicles Exhibit Check out the DeLorean and Ghostbusters' Ectomobile.
There's also a Rainbow Bricks LEGO fan mini-exhibit, anime drawing for beginners, an Underground Arcade gaming pop-up, free-play video games, superhero mask craft, a comics panel, The Amazing Jono, cosplay meet and greets and pop culture stalls.
Kirrily Anderson, the council's Learning and Audience Engagment Coordinator, said more than 700 people attended last year's POP BAM, while this year's ticket allocation is 1500. And, unlike last year, tickets are all-inclusive this year.
"You pay on entry and you can access everything. We expect to sell a lot of tickets on the day."
POP BAM: Pop Culture Festival is at Rathmines Theatre on Saturday, July 27, 10am to 3pm. Tickets are on sale now. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A shuttle bus will operate between Fassifern Station and Rathmines Theatre on the day.
Other events hosted by Lake Macquarie City Council from July through to September include:
Live Music Lake Mac presents Buddy Knox Project Wednesday, July 24, 6.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Warners Bay Thursday, August, 8, 7.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Australian Haydn Ensemble - Mozart's Horn with Carla Blackwood Sunday, September 29, 2pm, Rathmines Theatre.
You need not fear the monsters of the sea Until September 1, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, an exhibition by Perth-based artist Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson.
The council launched the Lake Mac Arts website in 2022 as a one-stop-shop for people interested in upcoming exhibitions, creative workshops, theatre shows, film screenings and live music events happening in the area.
"It coincided with the redevelopment of our two theatres, Rathmines and Warners Bay, and the opening of MAP mima," Anderson says.
"Each of these wonderful venues has its own cultural identity and personality. There's a lot of history out at Rathmines, and it's a beautiful space overlooking the lake. A bit of a hidden gem, really.
"MAP mima is quite digital and funky and modern, and Warners Bay Theatre is a designated performance space that encourages night-time activity in the suburb."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.