Hunter Workers say damning CFMEU allegations should not be weaponised

HUNTER Workers secretary Leigh Shears says damning allegations against the CFMEU should not be weaponised against the rights of workers to union representation.
The federal government will move to appoint an independent administrator to the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) following reports outlaw motorcycle gangs were acting as CFMEU delegates and alleged links to organised crime published by Nine newspapers.
The CFMEU's Victorian branch was placed into administration on Monday.
The federal government raised the possibility of de-registering the CFMEU, but Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has since said it is no longer the "toughest action" a government can take against a union.
Mr Shears said the alleged actions of some should not infringe more broadly on workers' rights.
"There's no place for criminality in our movement," he said.
"I think criminality in all aspects of life is abhorrent, it needs to be removed where there's light shone that demonstrates there is, it's unacceptable.
"The broader concern is that workers have a right to be represented and this should not be distraction from the rights of workers to be fairly represented and adequately represented in whatever job and industry that is."
Mr Shears said the allegations should not be weaponised by those who "have always opposed that premise".
Hunter Workers is the representative body that acts on behalf of all affiliated unions in the Hunter region, including the CFMEU.
The Newcastle branch of the CFMEU declined to comment.
Mr Shears said anyone who brings union members into disrepute "needs to be gone" but said at this stage it appears to be a Victorian issue.
"I don't expect there to be any disruption to members locally," he said.
"I'm not aware that any of that has occurred in NSW and I'm particularly aware that it doesn't occur in the Hunter.
"The point is that for 156 years we've been representing the working communities of our region effectively and will continue to do so."
The federal government will assist the Fair Work Commission to appoint administrators to the construction division of the CFMEU.
Fair Work Commission general manager Murray Furlong is is the independent statutory regulator of federally registered organisations.
He said members of registered organisations deserve to be represented in a lawful manner.
"I am deeply concerned about the alleged conduct and commentary that organised crime has infiltrated several state branches of the division, including that it appears to be embedded and ongoing," he said.
"While the alleged criminal conduct reported in the media falls outside of my jurisdiction, alleged conduct involving repeated, opportunistic or deliberate contraventions of the RO (Registered Organisations) Act, including misappropriate of funds or unlawful conduct of elected officials, will be met by swift, well-resourced and significant enforcement action."
