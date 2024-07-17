Hunter businessman accused of filming six women, three girls refused bail

A WELL-KNOWN Hunter businessman accused of using hidden cameras to spy on and record six women and three children has been refused bail, despite his lawyer arguing he may be close to serving any non-parole period he would receive if convicted.
The man, aged in his 50s, who cannot be identified, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail while his solicitor, Chris O'Brien, made an application for him to be released on bail.
The man has not entered any pleas to 43 charges, including 17 counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent and 11 counts of aggravated filming a person in a private act without consent.
He was arrested in September last year and charged with using a hidden camera to film a young girl without her consent and refused bail.
But the number of alleged victims and charges have since ballooned and since May the man had appeared in court a number of times and been expected to enter pleas to the charges.
However, when the DPP said they were seeking another adjournment on Wednesday, Mr O'Brien launched an application to have the man released on strict conditional bail, arguing he could be placed on house arrest and under the supervision of family members.
Mr O'Brien made the "bold submission" that his client was approaching serving his "minimum term", or any non-parole period he might receive if convicted, and should be granted bail.
Prosecutors opposed the application, arguing the man posed a risk of interfering with witnesses, committing further offences and endangering the community and said it was a "very strong prosecution case" and "a custodial sentence was inevitable".
Magistrate Ian Cheetham agreed the case was strong and the allegations were serious.
"I am not prepared to accept that he would have served the non-parole period because of the large number of allegations and the large number of victims," Mr Cheetham said. "I am not satisfied that the conditions will mitigate the risk and bail will be refused."
The matter was adjourned until July 31 when the man is expected to enter pleas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.