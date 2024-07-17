Newcastle RL: Wyong on hunt for 2025 coach as Williams ponders retirement

WYONG have officially advertised for a Newcastle Rugby League coach in 2025 while Mitch Williams considers hanging up the boots at the end of this season.
The Roos placed the job description online while current captain-coach Williams, who has made over 250 appearances for the club, remained unsure about his next move.
"I've decided to take some time away from footy to focus on some other things," Williams told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"I'm pretty sure I'm going to finish up [playing]."
Williams steered the ship when Wyong re-entered the Newcastle RL ranks during a COVID-hit 2020, falling one game short of a grand final.
The dynamic hooker, also part of a Roos premiership in 2009 during an earlier stint in the competition, has been at the helm ever since.
Wyong are sitting seventh on the ladder, four points shy of the top five approaching round 14.
A couple of months ago the Roos appointed Craig Sandercock, who has previously worked at the Knights, Canterbury and Hull KR, as head of rugby league.
Wyong coaching applications are due to close on August 15.
* MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry hopes to have former NRL half Brock Lamb (ankle) back for the start of Newcastle RL finals (September 7-8) at the latest.
* CENTRAL this week announced the re-signing of three key players - Cameron Anderson, Lachlan O'Brien and Logan Radzievic - for two seasons.
* CESSNOCK Sportsground looks set to host Saturday's Coalfields derby between the Goannas and Kurri Kurri, having been unused for Newcastle RL games since June 1.
