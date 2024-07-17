Eight players charged in Newcastle RL amid judiciary deja vu for Toleafoa

LAKES forward John Toleafoa will front the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary for the second time in the space of a fortnight charged with the same offence.
Toleafoa, again on report for a shoulder charge, will be one of two players fronting the panel on Thursday night.
Eight players from across the first-grade competition were charged following round-13 fixtures on the weekend.
The 25-year-old lined up in his eighth NSW Cup outing for the Knights this year (July 7) before returning to Lakes in Saturday's 38-24 loss to Souths at Townson Oval.
Entrance hooker Joey Besgrove faces a month on the sidelines if he's found guilty by the judiciary, questioning the severity of his grade-two charge for a crusher tackle in Sunday's 20-all draw with Cessnock.
Central front-rower Daniel Melmouth was given a two-match ban for dangerous contact in Saturday's narrow 26-24 loss to the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground.
Entrance prop Toby Key landed one game for dangerous contact and now won't be available to return until August 3 with the Tigers having a bye this weekend.
Kodi Crowther (Macquarie), Lewis Hamilton (Souths), Ky Hopwood and Lathan Hutchinson-Walters (Wyong) all walked away with warnings.
LADDER: Maitland 21; Souths 20; Entrance, Cessnock 17; Central 16; Wests 13; Wyong 12; Lakes 11; Macquarie 6; Northern 4; Kurri Kurri 3.
