Building completions hit a 12-year low

Is it just me, or does it feel like everyone is either sick or in Europe?
New data shows building completions are at a 12-year low in NSW, but the Lower Hunter managed to buck the trend - sort of.
The region's increase was due to a sharp rise in housing approvals in Newcastle, which tripled in a year, Michael Parris reports.
Speaking of Newcastle construction, the Greens council candidates want to build a new separated cycleway through Mayfield down Maitland Road.
The party admits it would be an expensive project, but it would dramatically improve safety and involve a second structure adjacent to the existing four-lane bridge to install the cycling infrastructure. Newcastle council reporter Sage Swinton has the details.
If you've got a news tip, get in touch with us at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.