Maeve Grant makes her pitch as MusicNSW's first Newcastle coordinator

NEWLY-appointed MusicNSW coordinator for Newcastle, Maeve Grant, has identified noise complaints and a lack of all-age venues and Indigenous representation as key concerns.
MusicNSW unveiled Grant as its first Newcastle coordinator on Wednesday as part of a wider expansion for the not-for-profit state government-funded organisation.
Music coordinators were also appointed for Western Sydney and Wollongong.
The charter for MusicNSW is to support contemporary music artists and help connect them to the wider industry.
"We've seen through the regional coordinators that we have throughout the state, the impact that having boots on the ground can have," MusicNSW managing director Joe Muller told the Newcastle Herald.
"There are incredible nuances that exist in music communities across the state that require a level of local knowledge."
Muller believes Grant is perfectly placed to provide that local knowledge.
Grant moved to the city in 2019 from the mid north coast to study a Bachelor of Creative Industries with a major in Media and Communications at the University of Newcastle. Since then she's also regularly performed in the Newcastle scene.
After graduating Grant joined Central Coast's JC Entertainment & Events before launching independent booking agency, Gumnut Artists last year. Its clients include Newcastle's Midway, Saylor & The Flavor, Chain Daisy, Grace Aberhart and Jesse Morrison.
Grant said her first step as the Newcastle coordinator was to foster connections.
"My role is essentially going to be hosting networking events. We're looking at having one-on-ones with people in the industry to see what they actually need," Grant said.
"Newcastle is a creative hub of independent artists that are geniuses."
There are also bigger issues she only hopes to address.
"Our venues need as much support as we can give them," she said. "There's obviously been lots of problems with noise complaints across the region.
"I really want to work with all-age venues and get some opportunities for young people happening.
"There's a lot of opportunity to work with First Nations people. I think there's a lack of support for First Nations artists in Newcastle and a lack of representation as well."
