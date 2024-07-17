Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Best of the best: Bradman helps seal Origin series for NSW

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 17 2024 - 10:25pm, first published 10:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW heroes Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses celebrate the Blues' victory. Picture Getty Images
NSW heroes Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses celebrate the Blues' victory. Picture Getty Images

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best scored the game-breaking try as NSW clinched a State of Origin series victory with 14-4 triumph against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.