Best of the best: Bradman helps seal Origin series for NSW

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best scored the game-breaking try as NSW clinched a State of Origin series victory with 14-4 triumph against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.
With Queensland clinging to a 4-2 lead - all points coming from penalty goals - Best delivered a killer blow in the 64th minute when he supported a Jarome Luai break and raced away to score, breaking tackles by Newcastle teammates Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga in the process.
Three minutes later, NSW halfback Mitchell Moses stepped off both feet and darted between ruck defenders to post the second try of the match.
The Blues finished strongly to clinch their first series victory since 2021.
It was their first win in a decider at Suncorp in 19 years, when Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus inspired a similar comeback, from 1-0 down to 2-1 champions.
The only points of the first half came from a Valentine Holmes penalty goal in the last minute, after NSW forward Spencer Leniu was penalised for a late tackle.
Best, back in Origin for the first time since scoring two tries on debut last season, made two half-breaks in the opening half, only to lose the ball each time, but he made amends by tackling Selwyn Cobbo over the sideline and forcing Daly Cherry-Evans to cough up possession with some desperate defence.
He also won a set re-start with a near grubber kick into Queensland's in-goal.
There was drama in the 31st when when a push-and-shove between Luai and Cherry-Evans spilled over the sideline.
Rival forwards Jeremiah Nanai and Cameron Murray were sin-binned for running into get involved.
Murray, at the time, had been on the bench before rushing to join the melee.
NSW levelled at 2-all with a Zac Lomax penalty goal in the 45th minute, only for Holmes to nudge the home side ahead 16 minutes later with another two-pointer.
Then came Best's runaway try.
Another hero for NSW was former Knight Mitch Barnett, who made 30 tackles and 67 metres in 50 minutes on debut.
Ponga did not appear until the 51st minute, playing off the bench as a roving forward, and had few opportunities against a rock-solid NSW defence.
Queensland won the first match in the series 38-10 in Sydney, before NSW hit back to equalise with a 38-18 win in game two at the MCG.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.