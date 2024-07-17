Defender dialled in for senior role at Jets

ONE phone conversation with coach Rob Stanton was all it took for Aleks Susnjar to determine that the Newcastle Jets was the right move for the experienced defender.
The 2023-24 A-League season was midway through when Stanton reached out to Susnjar who was with Perth Glory.
"I spoke to Rob maybe four or five months ago and he told me his plan for the season," said Susnjar, who started training with the group on Monday.
"He said: 'I will rely on you. I want you to lead this team and be a big part of it'.
"Hearing that from the head coach means a lot to a player. That was one thing that pushed me in this direction.
"I came here with a good mindset. From day one, there has been positive energy in this team and I believe we can definitely achieve something this year. After speaking to Rob, I watched nearly all of the last seven or eight games. The style of football they play I really like. I believe I can help them out."
A former Socceroo with extensive experience overseas, Susnjar will take on a leadership role. Turning 29 next month, the centreback is also the oldest player in the squad, with two more additions to come.
"It is different. It is my first experience of that," Susnjar said. "It is a young side, but everyone is there to help one another. I am an older player, but I believe the boys around me will help me and I will help them. That is what it is all about.
"This year there will be a shift in the league and a lot of younger players will get more game time. A lot of the older foreigners have already left."
Susnjar started preseason later due to his wedding in Serbia.
He will not be involved in a friendly against Sydney FC on Thursday but is hoping to be available for the Australia Cup play-off against Western United in Darwin on Wednesday night.
Kosta Grozos, who will line up against the Sky Blues, welcomed the arrival of a senior player.
"It is good to get some older boys in," Grozos said. "He is a top player and will show leadership at the back. He is about seven feet tall. You can feel his presence at the back."
The Jets have been training for three weeks and Grozos was looking forward to playing a game.
"It will be good to see how we play together as a team," the midfielder said. "See how the boys link together and get the fitness levels up."
In signing news, Sophie Hoban has signed a two-year extension with the women's team.
Meanwhile, O'Neills Tyre and Autocare have signed a two-year extension as the Jets' training apparel sponsor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.