Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Greens pledge separated cycleway on Mayfield's main street

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Greens councillor John Mackenzie, candidate Sinead Francis Coan and candidate councillor Charlotte McCabe near the rail bridge on Maitland Road.
Outgoing Greens councillor John Mackenzie, candidate Sinead Francis Coan and candidate councillor Charlotte McCabe near the rail bridge on Maitland Road.

The Greens want to build a new separated cycleway in Mayfield down Maitland Road to improve safety around "an extremely dangerous" bridge in the suburb.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.