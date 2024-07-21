American postcard: 24 hours of poetry, soul and art in Washington

I arrive and the poetry room is packed. I awkwardly join a couple's table, but they don't seem to mind. Busboys and Poets started in 2005 and now has venues all over the city (when I lived here there were two). The V Street location is the original and many would argue the best. Not only is there poetry, food, coffee and booze, but also an incredible book store. The name is dedicated to poet Langston Hughes, who worked as a busboy in DC before becoming famous.