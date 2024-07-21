The rugged lives of the film pioneers behind old Hunter cinemas

The final member of the theatre trio is the former Lyrique/Showcase in Wolfe Street. It originally opened as a Masonic Hall in 1910, then became The Lyric movie house in 1915. It probably closed in the 1990s, then being run by Margaret and Theo Goumas. Most of the structure was demolished recently for new apartments. Today the front facade and rear wall with its virtually intact ornamental brickwork have been retained and incorporated into the giant new residential project.