Tuala returns from international duty as Wildfires face tough test

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects Andrew Tuala to have a spring in his step after the blockbusting hooker revived his international career.
Tuala has missed the Wildfires' past two games on duty with Manu Samoa. He set up a match-sealing try in a 33-25 triumph over Italy and also played off the bench in a 34-30 win over Spain.
He returns for the Wildfires' clash against second-placed Easts, which is a curtain-raiser to the Wallabies' Test against Georgia at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
"Having AT back is massive for us," Coleman said. "He had a strong performance for Samoa and has made their squad for the Pacific Nations Cup at the end of the season.
"He is a strong ball carrier, strong at the set piece and gives the players around him confidence. If we don't score from a maul, he generally finds a way to get across the line.
"He has got himself down from 132kg to 125kg. He is fit and has a spring in his step."
Tuala is one of three changes from the 43-29 loss to Sydney University.
Matt Williams comes in at breakaway for Elyjah Crosswell, who has returned to New Zealand, and Chris Watkins replaces Ethan Morgan at fullback.
It is Watkins' first start for the season.
"Chris has been stuck behind some good players," Coleman said. "He has had a couple of small injuries at bad times and went away for an international sevens tournament in the middle of the season.
"Credit to him, he has played three really good games straight in second grade and deserves a chance. He is a bigger body and has a strong kicking game."
Coleman said playing before a Test match at Allianz Stadium would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a number of his players.
"To play before a Test will be a great experience for them," he said. "It also great exposure for the club, having the Wildfires brand on such a big stage."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.