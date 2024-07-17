Jayden Brailey says he's in it for the long haul at the Knights

CO-captain Jayden Brailey says he hopes to play out his career with the Newcastle Knights and has had no talks with the club about moving on at the end of the season.
Along with Daniel Saifiti and Jack Hetherington, there has been media speculation that the 28-year-old hooker could potentially be expendable as the Knights strive to free up salary-cap space.
Saifiti, under contract for two more seasons, has already told the Newcastle Herald he has been asked to explore other options, and he has agreed to do so.
Hetherington's manager Alan Gainey reveals in this week's Toohey's News the interchange forward's plans for beyond this season.
Brailey, contracted for 2025, said he was aware of the "noise" but was comfortable there would be no need to change his plans.
"I haven't spoken to the club, personally," he said.
"That's why you've got managers and all that sort of stuff. That's what they're paid to do.
"I haven't been told anything or given any idea [if there's] any truth to that.
"I don't really buy into it. I don't read any of it ... I'm signed here for next year, and I'd love to stay here until the end of my career."
Asked if he was disappointed to hear such speculation, Brailey replied: "It was probably a little bit of a shock at first, but it's the nature of the beast.
"It's the business that we all sign up for. I know how it works and, for me, I haven't been told anything, so I'm not reading into it too much."
Saturday's blockbuster clash with Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium will be Brailey's 16th consecutive game since returning from the knee reconstruction he required last season.
He has again been named on the bench and will tag-team with starting dummy-half Phoenix Crossland.
"I want to run out there for kick-off, but I'll do whatever is best for the team, to be honest," Brailey said.
"They're two different roles, starting the game and coming off the bench.
"When I come off the bench, I want to bring a spark and I want you to really notice when I get on that field.
"It's a different mentality. The more minutes the better for me, but I'm willing to do whatever the team needs."
Brailey said the Knights "will be raring to go" on Sunday in front of what is shaping as a capacity crowd.
