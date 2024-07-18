Man jailed over $150K of ice hidden in luxury car

A WESTERN Sydney man pulled over in a luxury car and found with more than $150,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a hidden compartment in the boot has been jailed for a maximum of two years.
Mark Capati, 29, of Hassall Grove, was serving an intensive corrections order for supplying drugs when he was spotted by police outside a drug house at Mayfield West in September last year.
Capati was sitting in a red Range Rover Evoque when police attached to the Newcastle proactive crime team spotted another man, Sekona Aholahi, get into the passenger seat about 2.55pm on September 12.
When Capati drove away, police followed.
He attempted to evade them, prompting police to put on their lights and stop the Range Rover.
Quizzed by police about what they were doing in Newcastle, the two men said they were visiting a family member at the house at Mayfield West.
But police knew it was an abandoned drug house and decided to search the pair.
They didn't find anything on the two men, but a thorough search of the car revealed a hidden compartment in the boot containing 247 grams of methamphetamine, which police said had a street value of $156,000.
The two men were arrested and initially charged with supplying a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.
But the charge against Mr Aholahi was dropped in February when prosecutors could not prove that he knew about the drugs hidden in the boot of the vehicle.
Capati was in a predicament, however, with testing revealing the plastic bags containing the methamphetamine had five of his fingerprints on them.
He pleaded guilty in May to supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and on Wednesday in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court he was jailed for a maximum of two years, with a non-parole period of 14 months.
With time served, Capati will be eligible for parole in November.
