Lambton Jaffas win downgrade of six-game referee abuse suspension

Lambton Jaffas midfielder Reece Papas is free to play after having his six-game suspension for match official abuse downgraded to a two-game ban for swearing.
Papas was given a straight red card in the 6-0 loss to Broadmeadow on July 6 for comments to the assistant referee in the 50th minute.
He was hit with a charge of 'using offensive language and/or gestures' under R8 regulations, which deal with offences against match officials. Jaffas appealed the suspension at a hearing on Tuesday night.
The independent judiciary's decision, which was sent to Jaffas on Thursday, changed the ban to two games, which Papas has already served.
The Newcastle Herald understands the club conceded Papas swore but argued he then used the word "kicked", not "prick", when complaining to the sideline official about a non-call. It is believed Jaffas had submissions from neutral spectators backing their case. Under R6 regulations, 'using language and/or gestures directed at anyone' is a two-game sanction.
The appeal win means Papas will now be available for the Jaffas' final four regular-season games as they battle Broadmeadow for the premiership. Lambton lead Magic by a point and next play Valentine away on July 27.
On Saturday, Jaffas play Edgeworth in the State Cup final at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (3pm). Papas can now play in that match but coach David Tanchevski had indicated the midfielder was already unavailable.
