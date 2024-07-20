Harkham adds Italian-style restaurant to popular cellar door

"On the first day, no one turned up. I took $10 notes on the second day, a Sunday, and I waited outside Roche Estate, which back then was Poole's Rock, and as people were pulling up, I stopped their cars and asked them what their name was, and I'd write it on the $10 note, and I'd say, 'If you come to my cellar door and don't have the best tasting of your life, this $10 note is yours'.

