Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Harkham adds Italian-style restaurant to popular cellar door

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
July 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harkham winery owner and winemaker Richie Harkham in the property's new restaurant, featuring share plates of pasta, pizza, starters as well as cocktails, a sumptuous wine list and treats like caviar and truffles. Picture by Simone De Peak
Harkham winery owner and winemaker Richie Harkham in the property's new restaurant, featuring share plates of pasta, pizza, starters as well as cocktails, a sumptuous wine list and treats like caviar and truffles. Picture by Simone De Peak

It was eight years ago that Richie Harkham dipped his toe into the world of food at his DeBeyers Road boutique winery in Pokolbin, in the Hunter Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.