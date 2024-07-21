Cessnock hits record spending in anticipation of population boom

Cessnock council's capital spending has tripled in five years, with a record high $79.2 million budgeted for the coming financial year, as the region rushes to prepare for its predicted population boom.
The council is one of the fastest-growing local government areas outside of Sydney, with the number of residents is predicted to reach 112,000 by 2041, an increase of 67 per cent.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he'd encouraged the council to "get out there and deliver even more" for the current community, while preparing for its future one.
"I want to be proactive in getting upgrades to roads and recreation facilities for those who already live here, but we also have to plan ahead for the infrastructure challenges that come from growth," Cr Suvaal said.
"If we don't start doing some of these improvements and addressing things like road congestion, we're going to fall behind, so we have to be on the front foot.
"We're going to need to look at large-scale shopping centres and homeware centres, so residents don't have to travel outside the LGA for the services they need."
In the past financial year, Cessnock City Council capped off a $65.5-million capital works program, including a record $15.1 million on road maintenance, which is more than double the three-year average.
Other big ticket items completed in the last 12 months include the Kurri Kurri town centre upgrade ($7.46 million), the Wollombi and Millfield road upgrades ($7.1 million), the Kline Street bridge replacement ($3.75 million) and the new BMX track at Carmichael Park ($1 million).
"When you look at what Cessnock is doing, I think we are delivering more capital works compared to our rate base than other councils in the lower Hunter," Cr Suvaal said.
"We need to make sure we're in the best position we can be to deal with the growth.
"There is still more work to do, but the figures from the last 12 months, and the results seen on the ground, show we are listening to and delivering on the needs of our community."
The Cessnock Leagues Club recently decided it would double in size in an $18-million renovation after studying the region's project population growth.
