Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cessnock hits record spending in anticipation of population boom

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 22 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kurri Kurri town centre upgrade was part of a record capital works spending project. Picture supplied by Cessnock City Council
The Kurri Kurri town centre upgrade was part of a record capital works spending project. Picture supplied by Cessnock City Council

Cessnock council's capital spending has tripled in five years, with a record high $79.2 million budgeted for the coming financial year, as the region rushes to prepare for its predicted population boom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.