Despite sad milestone, don't dream human rights are over

It has a vast belly that straddles from immigration detention centres in Perth across to Sydney, Melbourne to Brisbane, claws that reach Christmas Island and Nauru, a snout that snatches PNG whenever it wants. Not any more an insane notion than the idea that if you are desperate to seek safety and make it to Australia by boat, then you haven't made it at all, because former prime minister John Howard 'excised' the land of Australia from the 'migration zone'.

