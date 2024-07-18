Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Animals in medical research on agenda, after inquiry exposed 'cruelty'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 18 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst (right) with Buddy, a medical research survivor, and Patrice Pandeleos who adopted the beagle-kelpie cross. Picture supplied
Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst (right) with Buddy, a medical research survivor, and Patrice Pandeleos who adopted the beagle-kelpie cross. Picture supplied

A $4.5 million project to help reduce animals in medical research will involve the Hunter, but the chances of ending animal experiments appears to be decades away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, nutrition, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.