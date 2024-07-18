Newcastle Herald
Charlestown level late after Edgeworth lose sharp-shooter in NPL catch-up

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 2:13pm
Charlestown level late after Edgeworth lose sharp-shooter in NPL catch-up
Charlestown level late after Edgeworth lose sharp-shooter in NPL catch-up

A calf injury to goal-scoring machine Ryan Feutz and a late equaliser from Charlestown were blows for third-placed Edgeworth in their catch-up match at Lisle Carr Oval.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

