Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Tight challenge ruffles feathers at Lake Macquarie Libs pre-selection

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated July 18 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incumbent Liberal Cr Jason Pauling scraped through over potential lord mayoral candidate Melody Harding on Wednesday night. File picture by Marina Neil
Incumbent Liberal Cr Jason Pauling scraped through over potential lord mayoral candidate Melody Harding on Wednesday night. File picture by Marina Neil

A CHANGING of the guard and a tight challenge ruffled some feathers at the Liberal party's Lake Macquarie council pre-selection ballot on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.