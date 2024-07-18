Best leaders focus on the common good

What is really happening with the CFMEU? For a long time, they have been a true and effective champion of working people. Consequently, they have enemies among the big end of town who believe in gush-up economics where any trickling down means someone is doing it wrong. Should any allegations against members of the CFMEU be proven, will they be treated with the same tender mercy doled out to the banking and insurance executives who have been stealing from Australians for decades?