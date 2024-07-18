Best leaders focus on the common good

Having consulted on leadership - albeit predominantly overseas and in the public sector - a number of traits of good leadership immediately spring to mind.
Leadership is not a popularity contest. It is about being effective and communicating a vision that is to the benefit of all and is appreciative of a diversity of views. Good leaders are active and engaged listeners, allow open discussion irrespective of their own opinion, are passionate and do not grandstand or seek publicity for their own sake. They are inevitably humble, self-reflective and able to hold both themselves and others to account.
With local government elections fast approaching, it is the perfect time to reflect seriously on the ability of those who lead and the extent to which they are motivated by a strong sense of community, a collective goodwill and the ability to manage finances prudently.
Newcastle must always come first but, in looking at the work of the current council, one must inevitably question the extent to which the wider community interest is being served. Our infrastructure is in an appalling state, budgets for key projects are usually overblown, free public access to facilities that we take for granted could now be under threat, and development for development's sake seems to be the new maxim.
Noting the above, it is clear that our current leaders are letting the city down and that the elections in September will provide an opportunity for change and a new beginning for our wonderful city.
Bring it on.
John Cooper ("Not the greatest progress", NH, 17/7) cites domestic issues (energy prices, industrial relations) as major causes of BHP mothballing its WA zinc operations.
He says that company officials claim it was those domestic issues that caused the mothballing. But BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery, in explaining the mothballing, put the blame fairly and squarely on a "supply glut" caused by a massive rise in Indonesian zinc production that has flooded the market and sent zinc prices plummeting.
No mention of domestic causes.
See here's the problem with John Cooper's argument: if it were domestic issues causing BHP to cease production, then they would shut for good. BHP obviously believes that the supply glut is temporary because it is spending $300 million a year to mothball the mines and maintain employment for the next three years so that when the market does pick up production can be seamlessly resumed.
These are the facts but, hey, why let a little bit of ideological sleight of hand spoil a good story?
Ian King ("Cold comfort in the suburbs", NH, 17/7) is freezing in Warners Bay precisely because of "human induced climate change". The term "global warming" refers to movement of the average.
Scientists are now trying to communicate the increase of the "standard deviation". Basically, there will be more extremes - hotter hot days and colder cold days.
Difficult to demonstrate to the sceptics, on a single planet.
We should be reducing our human impact, for precautionary reasons.
Also, demonstrating care builds hope in the following generations.
Regarding 'Nuclear a 'job killer' for the region: Shoebridge' (NH, 15/7).
The Coalition's nuclear thought bubble to build either small modular or large-scale nuclear reactors at the AGL owned Liddell site will create investment uncertainty.
This will inevitably slow the transition from coal-fired power to renewables, just when we need to accelerate it to make up for the decade of climate change inaction under the previous LNP government.
The LNP's belief that nuclear energy can provide cheaper base load power is at odds with both the latest CSIRO GenCost report and a recent opinion piece written by Rod Simms (former chair of the ACCC) in the Sunday Herald.
Simms says "when we seek lowest cost and reliable electricity, Australia's huge natural advantage of best-in-world solar and wind, combined with a range of technologies to firm these, are clearly superior options".
The CSIRO report reinforces this view with its finding that nuclear is the highest cost option and is unlikely to deliver power to the grid before 2040, far too late for our ever increasing electricity needs.
What is really happening with the CFMEU? For a long time, they have been a true and effective champion of working people. Consequently, they have enemies among the big end of town who believe in gush-up economics where any trickling down means someone is doing it wrong. Should any allegations against members of the CFMEU be proven, will they be treated with the same tender mercy doled out to the banking and insurance executives who have been stealing from Australians for decades?
What a fantastic game to settle the State of Origin series for 2024. In my opinion, the man of the series was Reece Robson. I cannot recall ever seeing someone who distributes the ball so fluently from the play-the-ball: just one motion and directly at the right height to the recipient. And his defensive game is always brilliant. Well done the boy from Murwillumbah and his fellow Blues team.
It appears science is settled. Billionaire Andrew Forrest has abandoned ambitious green hydrogen targets in the face of the company's failure to deliver on its green-energy promises with up to 700 jobs to go. Additionally, Fortescue is effectively abandoning its green-ammonia and energy projects in Canada and the US. All this happened at the same time Bowen praised hydrogen power in another green utopian speech. Someone should tell Bowen that more energy is required to manufacture green hydrogen than the manufactured hydrogen can produce.
The mayor of Paris has dived into the Seine to prove that the river is safe to swim in. According to reports, the mayor did this to show that various Olympic water sports could go ahead undeterred. If this is a French attempt at making an English-language pun, it will reassure nobody.
Tenacious D overreaction is unbelievable. An off-the-cuff remark, making a dubious joke about Trump, hardly deserves the rhetoric it is receiving from the media and "outraged" public. Let's not forget the vitriol that has come from Trump. He is the epitome of hate. Get over it.
Donald Trump feels that God saved his life. Does this mean that Trump saved himself?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.