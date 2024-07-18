Graduate constructs a new path for life after 12 years of service

AFTER a 12-year stint in the military, Brendan Bowler wanted to construct a new path for his life.
On Thursday, July 18, the 37-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Construction Management at the University of Newcastle.
"It's been a long time coming. It's like ticking a box to re-skill and be on a new path and have a new life," he said.
He originally studied architecture before transferring to a Bachelor of Construction Management where he completed most of his degree online, living in the Sunshine Coast with his young family.
"It was great to actually come down to Newcastle and see the campus," he said.
Inspired by his daughter using playground equipment, Mr Bowler's thesis focused on risks to children and how equipment can be better designed to benefit kid's health and education.
"I saw my daughter using playground equipment that wasn't challenging and not very exciting. When we went to a different playground which challenged her far more, you could see the benefits instantly," he said.
"I did a bit more research and considered how I could tie this in with construction management."
Also graduating from the School of Architecture and Built Environment, School of Engineering was international student Shuang Zhang.
The 30-year-old moved to Australia in 2019 from China, to pursue a Bachelor of Construction Management which led her to complete her PhD at the University of Newcastle.
"It's exciting, finally," she said.
Ms Zhang said moving to study abroad was really difficult as a first year international student.
"You're leaving and moving away from your family members but during my time at the University of Newcastle I had so much support. My friends and supervisor helped me finish and get here today," she said.
She said she wanted to study construction management after always having an interest and fascination with buildings.
Mr Bowler and Ms Zhang join more than 1200 university students graduating across six ceremonies this week at the Callaghan Campus.
Later on Thursday, there was a graduation ceremony for the School of Environmental and Life Sciences, School of Information and Physical Sciences, School of Psychological Sciences.
