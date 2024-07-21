Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Council's push to name new streets after Newcastle Knights legends

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 21 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Johns and Tamika Upton are among those in consideration.
Andrew Johns and Tamika Upton are among those in consideration.

The greatest players to pull on the red and blue for the Newcastle Knights could be immortalised as street names if a push by a local councillor is successful.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.