Body believed to be missing Lake Macquarie boater found at Swansea

Police believe they have recovered the body of a man who was lost in the water after a boating accident on Lake Macquarie on Saturday, July 6.
Luke Smith, 23, had gone missing after he and three friends were thrown from a small boat in the Swansea Channel just before 8pm.
Three of the men, aged in their 20s, made it back to shore as witnesses jumped into the water to help, but Mr Smith was lost in the water.
His disappearance sparked a desperate search by multiple agencies over several days.
Officers were called to the channel just after midday on Thursday, July 18, on reports a body had been found in the water.
While police say they are yet to identify the remains formally, a spokesperson said investigators believed it was Mr Smith.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Heartbroken family and friends gathered at the shore of Lake Macquarie as the large-scale search was conducted.
At times, a crowd of more than 70 strong, many crying and hugging each other, gathered at the Pelican foreshore near the Marine Rescue NSW Lake Macquarie base throughout the operation.
Mr Smith was out fishing at Lake Macquarie with three friends on Saturday night, July 6, when their tinny struck a buoy in the dark in the Swansea Channel at about 8pm and flipped.
Three men, two 23-year-olds and a 20-year-old, made it to shore after other boaters heard cries for help and leapt into action.
It's understood that Luke heroically tried to help one of his mates get to shore before he disappeared.
One 23-year-old man was taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering hypothermia but was expected to make a full recovery. The other was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, police said.
A major emergency service response was launched on Saturday night and continued throughout daylight hours of the following three days.
The search was suspended at 4pm on Tuesday.
Police were called back to the Channel at about 12.20pm on Thursday, July 18, when the body was found. Officers have thanked the community for their assistance.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.