Man guilty of supplying meth, cannabis-laced 'nerd ropes'

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 18 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 4:21pm
Tyson Leota being arrested in 2023. Picture by NSW Police
A man has pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs after police found more than 2kg of edible gummy ropes containing THC at a Hunter property.

