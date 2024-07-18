Civilian and cop commended for heroic efforts in high-risk situations

A CIVILIAN and a cop have been recognised for their brave actions and quick-thinking in two different but incredibly difficult situations.
Adam Schilli was driving along Sandgate Road at Birmingham Gardens when he saw what he thought was a person semi-submerged in a full storm water drain known as 'Dark Creek' in March, 2022.
Mr Schilli immediately turned his car around and saw a woman was struggling in the water and quickly going under.
Without hesitation, he pulled off his clothes and entered the murky floodwaters.
He had lost sight of the woman and searched for several minutes in the moving drain water until he found her and dragged her to safety.
Mr Schilli stayed by her side and gave the woman first aid until emergency services arrived.
As a result of his actions, the woman was taken to hospital and later made a full recovery.
On Thursday, Mr Schilli was presented with Newcastle City Commander's Certificate of Recognition by Acting Superintendent Steven Benson.
Acting Superintendent Benson said Mr Schilli's quick-thinking and courageous actions exemplify the very best of the community, and his decisive response "undoubtedly saved a life that day".
"In the face of danger, he demonstrated remarkable bravery and selflessness, and today we are proud to recognise his heroic efforts," he said.
Senior Constable Felicity Birt was awarded the Region Commander's Commendation by Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Cribb.
In April 2022 about 12.30pm, an armed man threatened members of the public at Bowraville address.
The man fled the scene and a short time later, numerous phone calls flooded Triple Zero reporting his dangerous driving, attempting to harm pedestrians and cyclists.
In response, several schools and streets in the area were locked down to protect the community.
Following inquiries, Senior Constable Birt and her partner confronted the armed suspect in a laneway where he threatened to shoot the officers before he again fled the scene.
A short time later, officers saw the man with a pistol in Bellingen, where he rushed towards their police car forcing them to take evasive action.
Senior Constable Birt and her team arrested the suspect, who was later charged with serious offences and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Cribb said she exemplified the highest standards of policing right from the beginning of the high-risk incident.
"Today we recognise her exceptional service and bravery, and we commend her commitment to duty and the safety of the community," he said.
The awards were presented at a ceremony at Fort Scratchley on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.