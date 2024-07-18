Newcastle Herald
Suburban pub wins court appeal for 2am closure six nights a week

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 19 2024 - 7:00am
The General Roberts Hotel. File picture by Jonathan Carroll
The General Roberts Hotel. File picture by Jonathan Carroll

The General Roberts Hotel has won a court appeal to stay open until 2am after the trading hour extension was rejected by Newcastle council.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

