Hydrogen bombshell: Liddell renewables plan under cloud

Happy Friday - I hope you knock off early.
The Newcastle Show has offered up the showground as the site of the city's new basketball stadium, which has faced fierce backlash for removing two sporting fields from community use. Michael Parris reports the organisation is willing to provide the existing Newcastle Entertainment Centre site if the government abandons high-rise apartments on the land.
AGL says it continues to pursue plans to develop green hydrogen at the former Liddell Power Station site despite its partner Fortescue backing away from the project, Matthew Kelly reports. Earlier this week, Fortescue announced 700 people would be made redundant. Fortescue chairman Twiggy Forrest arrived at the coal generator to great applause in late 2021 to announce a feasibility study into the establishment of a green hydrogen production facility as part of a broader clean energy hub.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
