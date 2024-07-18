Hydrogen bombshell: Liddell renewables plan under cloud

AGL says it continues to pursue plans to develop green hydrogen at the former Liddell Power Station site despite its partner Fortescue backing away from the project, Matthew Kelly reports. Earlier this week, Fortescue announced 700 people would be made redundant. Fortescue chairman Twiggy Forrest arrived at the coal generator to great applause in late 2021 to announce a feasibility study into the establishment of a green hydrogen production facility as part of a broader clean energy hub.