Residential development site in TOD zone chases $5 million in Kotara

THREE neighbouring properties in Kotara are being sold in one line as a potential residential development site on the back of new planning policies implemented by the NSW Government.
The amalgamated properties are listed with Colliers with price expectations of $5 million.
A concept plan has been prepared indicating the potential for approximately 68 apartments on the 2403 square metre site.
A luxury new build in Fletcher has sold for a record-breaking price in an off-market sale despite being incomplete.
CoreLogic records show the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property recently settled for $3 million.
Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Tim Lojszczyk oversaw the deal that smashed Fletcher's record house price by $1.25 million.
A freshly renovated house in Kotara has also delivered a significant sale price.
A five-bedroom, three-bathroom property on Joslin Street fetched $2.107 million at auction, becoming the second most expensive house in the suburb.
Do you remember Lynch's Prawns?
A house owned by the family that operated the long-running seafood and bait shop in Newcastle has fetched more than $2 million at auction.
The property, on Nesca Parade at The Hill, had been held by the Lynch family since 1938.
Swansea Heads is the latest suburb to deliver a record-breaking sale.
This week, listing agent Neil Fry of Belle Property sold a four-bedroom house at 3 Diamond Close for a suburb record of $2.3 million.
However, the suburb record sale could be short-lived as Mr Fry is marketing another property on Diamond Close with a guide of $3.7 million to $3.9 million.
On the hunt for a new home?
As Newcastle's median house price edges closer to a record high, buying a unit offers an affordable alternative to a house.
From a converted theatre in Carrington to a beachside studio in Newcastle, check out these seven units listed for $600,000 and under.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
