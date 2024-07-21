US elections show democracies work in mysterious ways

The people who exposed how this was done gained their expertise using the same methods to build forensic evidence for criminal trials. They showed D'Souza how Democrat-aligned non-profit organisations paid registered voters for their blank ballots, and paid them for putting the filled-out forms in the boxes. The security footage showed changing tactics during the voting period. Mules began shooting pics on their phones to prove they lodged the votes, rather than dump them as some had been doing. Then when a mule was arrested by fingerprint, they began using disposable gloves, often binning them afterwards, all on camera. 2000 Mules argued that well more than half a million of these votes in just four close states gave sufficient electoral college votes to the count that elected Biden. Take them away, and the election was Trump's.

