E-scooters and e-bikes here to stay

By Letters to the Editor
July 20 2024 - 4:00am
I agree with Dr John Boulton that we will see many more accidents and fatalities, as e-scooters and e-bikes become more common, and are not properly regulated and controlled ('This is a catastrophe waiting to happen', NH 17/7).

