E-scooters and e-bikes here to stay

I agree with Dr John Boulton that we will see many more accidents and fatalities, as e-scooters and e-bikes become more common, and are not properly regulated and controlled ('This is a catastrophe waiting to happen', NH 17/7).
E-scooters and e-bikes have crept up on our society and law-makers. They are embedded in our culture and, like it or not, they are here to stay.
Although there are regulations, users of these vehicles don't know them or observe them. Traffic police have trouble enforcing any laws because they are understaffed, and these vehicles and their riders are quick and illusive.
E-scooters and e-bikes are a great way to travel in the urban environment. They are easily bought, mostly online, and are cheap. They cost nothing to run, travel point to point, may be used with public transport, and are non-polluting.
When the e-scooter or e-bike user arrives at their urban destination, their vehicles take up little parking space.
A flexibility revolution in urban transport is occurring in Australia and the world. In future we will have more "no go" areas in the city for cars and trucks during most of the day.
Special trails within the city will be built that may be used by e-scooters and e-bikes, pushbikes, but not pedestrians. These trails will be expensive to build, although not in Amsterdam and the Netherlands, where they already exist.
Historically, our laws and law enforcement also lagged in respect of cars, trucks and motorbikes. As the technology improved and as these vehicles became cheaper and more numerous, our laws, insurance and infrastructure caught up. Future generations will need to accept some extra road toll from the use of e-scooters and e-bikes, as a normal risk and penalty for modern living.
Protesting students supporting Palestine have chained themselves to a couch and then to a tree at Newcastle University ("Students hunker down at campus", NH 17/7).
The university apparently issued an eviction notice that reportedly said that any disciplinary action would not relate to their right to protest, but their inaction to move their sit-in.
Newcastle university is demonstrating the same approach as other Australian universities in regard to protests on university property. Educational institutions are there to learn, not protest.
Come on University of Newcastle, get a backbone and show some leadership to other universities.
By the way, have the university authorities heard of bolt cutters?
Well written Tracey Gardiner ("Make council vote count", NH 15/7).
You make a lot of valid points, and I totally agree with your comments as we approach the council elections in September. Newcastle is long overdue for a change in local government, and the current party-dominated council, in my opinion, needs to go.
Unfortunately, what I have found is that a lot of people complain about local issues but, at the end of the day, don't act when there is an opportunity to do so.
Well people, I urge everyone to think long and hard about making their vote count come September.
Remember, it's too late once the horse has bolted.
My Bindi was not as lucky as Bacchus ("Maitland tops dog attack statistics", NH 13/7).
My sweet, gentle little crossbreed was attacked earlier this month at Hams Beach. Bindi sustained critical injuries and passed away as a result.
I cannot thank the veterinarian and staff at SASH Tuggerah for their care and compassion during our visit. I am begging owners of dogs to please, please have your dog under control.
I do not want another pet, child or adult to experience the trauma and devastation that I am suffering.
I hope the ticket holders to Tenacious D received a refund for leave days taken, accommodation booked and transport needed after precious political agendas took preference to what would have been an awesome rock show. How can we support live music now?
I join other contributors in giving Premier Chris Minns a pat on the back for stopping most trading on Anzac Day, which is one of the (if not the most) important days in our calendar. The shops are closed on Christmas Day and, to a degree, on Good Friday and Easter Sunday without the sky falling in. I hope he will do the same for Australia Day.
You would think Biden and other leaders would use the shooting at the Trump rally to condemn America's insane gun laws that allow citizens to buy assault weapons. It's to be seen whether Trump moderates his attitude towards gun ownership.
Donald Trump, as US president, exited the Paris Climate Accord, disrupted efforts to counter human induced climate change and dismantled more than 100 regulations to protect air, water, endangered species and human health, it became clear that he had extremely strong views that greatly concerned millions of people across the world. The chance that Trump could again become president, in my opinion, is scary beyond belief.
Regarding "Hunter lives in hope of winning shell game" (NH, 16/4). It reminded me of a recent pollie's statement: "If we win the next election we will have a plan to make a plan". Pollie intelligence on full display.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton criticises the federal government for allowing the construction section of the CFMEU to cost the Australian taxpayer millions of dollars over many years. I remind Mr Dutton that the Labor Party has been in power for only two years, his party held power for a decade before. It appears whatever they did to rein in this corruption failed miserably.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.