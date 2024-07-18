Can Bradman Best become the Knights' next Kangaroo?

BRADMAN Best has put himself in the frame to become Newcastle's first Kangaroo in seven years after helping NSW clinch the State of Origin series decider with a 14-4 triumph against Queensland on Wednesday night.
Recalled to the Origin cauldron for the first time since his memorable two-try debut in game three last season, the powerful centre again rose to the occasion with a devastating performance at Suncorp Stadium.
He delivered the game-breaking try in the 64th minute, racing 25 metres to score after supporting a Jarome Luai break, beating tackles by Knights teammates Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga in the process.
The 22-year-old flyer made a total of 156 metres in attack, and while he also came up with a couple of handling errors, he made amends with two defensive plays that forced Queensland turnovers.
His contribution will surely have attracted the attention of Australia coach Mal Meninga, who will name a squad at season's end for Tests against New Zealand and Tonga. The Kangaroos' schedule is expected to be announced next week.
The last Knights player to wear the green and gold was Gagai in 2017, after he had already parted company with Newcastle and was preparing to join South Sydney.
If Best is chosen for his Test debut, he will become Newcastle's 21st Australian international since the Knights were founded in 1988.
Another strong showing against Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night will only enhance his cause. Expected to back up despite a split lip that required stitching, Best is likely to mark Kotoni Staggs, who beat him for a Test jersey last season.
Staggs played in the Kangaroos team who were ambushed 30-0 by the Kiwis in last year's Pacific Championships final.
The Knights will be hoping that Ponga, who played 29 minutes off the bench on Wednesday night, and 33-year-old Gagai will both be cleared to back up.
Brisbane appear certain to be without Queensland lock Patrick Carrigan, who was seen wearing a protective boot on Thursday morning after racking up 58 tackles and 164 attacking metres in the decider. Fullback Reece Walsh was also reportedly battered and bruised and no certainty to take his place.
As weary as Best was entitled to be, he caught a pre-dawn flight on Thursday to attend Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's health-and-wellbeing expo in Singleton.
