Seven Days in League: Which Origin star is a Harry Potter fan?

MORE psychological warfare from Michael Maguire, the new master of mind games.
With Bradman Best racing the clock to prove his fitness for the Origin-series decider, Madge is seeking dispensation for the Blues to rush Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i into their squad.
This is surely going to put the fear of God into Reece Walsh, after the now-infamous tackle in game one that resulted in Queensland's pin-up boy taking a free trip to Disneyland. He'll be deadset wetting the bed. And Walsh won't be the only Cane Toad in a cold sweat.
We'll find out how brave Nate Myles is. The former Maroons boofhead gave Sua'ali'i a much-publicised parting spray on the sideline after he was rather harshly sent off in the series opener.
I'd suggest Myles should maybe keep a low profile this time around. Just in case young Joseph-Aukuso starts throwing uppercuts and haymakers like Paul Gallen back in the day.
I NOTE with interest a report that declares Madge "is leaving no stone unturned in the lead-up, even hiring a DJ to blast crowd noise and music to emulate the hostile atmosphere at Suncorp Stadium".
I'm not sure about this tactic, to be honest.
I'd have thought the whole aim for the Blues would be to silence the 50,000 rednecks in attendance.
What the Blues need on the loudspeaker is a recording of the sweet sound of Banana Benders crying in their XXXX.
FORMER Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has lauded Parramatta's appointment of Jason Ryles, declaring the rookie mentor has "all the attributes of a successful coach".
"I've got no doubt he's ready," Jones tells the Sydney Morning Herald from Japan.
"He's done his time as an assistant coach ... he couldn't be better prepared."
It's high praise, but I do have to ask the question: what would Eddie Jones know about rugby league? Anyway, let's just hope Rylesy goes better with the Eels than Eddie did last time around with the Wallabies.
FORMER NSW enforcer Mark Carroll fires a broadside at the Cane Toads by labelling their forwards "a bunch of powder puffs" ahead of Wednesday night's blockbuster.
"These Queensland forwards wouldn't scare kids in a creche," Spudd declares.
"Without [David] Fifita there's just no fear factor."
God bless Spudd. It makes me yearn for those glorious days before concussion protocols, when men were men.
Speaking of fear factor, Cronulla playmaker Daniel Atkinson reveals a traumatic pre-season incident when he roomed with the recently retired Dale Finucane.
"Dale's in his undies," Atkinson recalls. "They've lost the elastic. They're terrible to look at. It's a genuinely disturbing sight. And that's what's in my head before I go to bed."
It could be worse, I suppose. Andrew Johns recalled in his autobiography that his first roommate was veteran Tony Butterfield.
"I was absolutely terrified ... not with pre-match nerves, but because Buttsy used to walk around the hotel room with no clothes on the whole time," Joey wrote.
Presumbly Butts subscribed to the theory that if you've got it, flaunt it.
SEVEN Days is a massive fan of a hoodoo, or a curse, or a jinx, but this is next level.
The Daily Telegraph reveals today that the reason for Parramatta's woeful form this season could be their retro-style kit, based on the one they wore in the 2001 grand final.
According to the Telegraph: "Parramatta wore it for the third time in Saturday night's 24-16 loss to the Gold Coast, continuing their winless run in the strip, following earlier defeats to the Wests Tigers and Canterbury." Believe it or not.
I AM intrigued by a report that reveals Dragons and NSW winger Zac Lomax is a massive fan of Harry Potter.
"Every time I watch it, I learn more about it," he says. "I've even got the 'Deathly Hallows' tattoo, which is essentially a resurrection stone, the elder wand and invisibility cloak. Harry's my favourite. I also love Hagrid."
It's a bit weird, but anyway, hopefully he can weave some magic in Origin III.
CANE Toads coach Billy Slater provides an insight into how he plans to utilise Kalyn Ponga in tonight's decider. "He'll be playing his role as Kalyn Ponga," Slater says.
