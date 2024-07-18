Newcastle Herald
Fletcher Sharpe learning fast in the school of hard knocks

By Robert Dillon
July 19 2024 - 9:00am
Fletcher Sharpe. Picture by Marina Neil
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien isn't sure when Fletcher Sharpe will next feature in his first-grade team, only that his services will definitely be required at some point in the future.

